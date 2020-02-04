Home

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
596 Johnston Hwy
Eureka, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
596 Johnston Hwy,
Eureka, SC
Deryl E. Gomillion


1980 - 2020
Deryl E. Gomillion Obituary
Deryl E. Gomillion
Aiken - Mr. Deryl E. Gomillion, 39, 354 Whispering Pines Terrace, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 (Viewing from 1 PM - 2 PM) at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 596 Johnston Hwy, Eureka, SC , Rev. Sammie Williams, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie E. Gomillion, while leaving to cherish many memories; his mother, Diane Holston Gomillion; twin sister, Cheryl T. Gomillion and sister, Sonya Gomillion; his brother, William Kelley Gomillion (his wife, Sandra); one niece and two nephews; cousins; other relatives and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5-7 PM. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020
