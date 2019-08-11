Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desmond Desi Hughes. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Striking Horse Farm 537 Linler Lane Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Desmond Hughes 'Desi'

AIKEN - Desmond "Desi/Dessie" Arthur Hughes, age 54, died unexpectedly and far too soon on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Desi was born March 1, 1965 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, UK to the late Arthur and Selena Hughes, nee Maginn. Desi made Aiken, SC his home since 2010. He married the love of his life, Dione "Dio" Carroll, on October 7, 2011. Desi was a skilled carpenter, tiler and builder and owned and operated his own construction and renovations business, Striking Horse Construction.

He was passionate about his life with Dio and their farm, horses, dogs and cats and loved caring for and maintaining, Striking Horse Farm. Desi had an amazing personality and loved to cook, entertain and, most importantly, make other people happy. He was an avid and capable gardener, having grown up on a garden center in Northern Ireland. He was a math wizard, skilled poker player and unbelievable billiards player. Desi was a member of The Green Boundary Club and a social member of The Aiken Hounds.

Survivors include his loving and adoring wife, Dione Carroll (who Desi loved deeply); two sisters, Mary and Selena Hughes; two brothers, John and Harry Hughes; his mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Linda Lake and Pete Black; his father-in-law, Donald W. Carroll; as well as his extended, informally adopted family, Damien (friend for 30 years) and Joyce "Jo" Mathers; Dio's cousin (more like a brother) Joseph "Joe" Bachmore and his wife Cindy "CJ" and their children Alethia "Thia" and Agnessa "Nessa" Bachmore; and Dio's aunts and uncles Mike and Judy Hendy and Russell Buchmann and Deborah Bachmore.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Striking Horse Farm, 537 Linler Lane, Aiken, SC 29805 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Light refreshments will be supplied. Please take note, Desi would not want this to be a gloomy affair. Come as you are with shamrock green preferred. Please bring your best stories and memories of Desi. We would love to hear them.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 or The Aiken Hounds Foundation, 331 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting

www.georgefuneralhomes.com



