1/1
Devina LaChaeÊ» McNeely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devina LaChae' McNeely
Beech Island - Ms. Devina LaChae' McNeely, age 31, of 1046 Beechdale Loop, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday October 15, 2020 at New Beginnings Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, with Bishop Hezekiah Pressley Jr., Pastor.
Devina leaves to cherish her memory; her parents, Cathy B. and Charles E. McNeely Jr.; fiance', Brittany James; son, Elyjah Charles McNeely; sister, Daniqua LaShonna McNeely; and a host of other relatives and loving friends. Devina was born December 27, 1988 in Carlisle Pennsylvania. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 2007 and received her degree in Early Childhood Education from Harrisburg Area Community College. Upon moving to Aiken County, she earned her Phlebotomy Certification.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton SC, 29809, 803-649-6123 Wednesday from 4-8 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be sent to her son, Elyjah. Please contact the family at 803-455-8019 for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved