Devina LaChae' McNeely

Beech Island - Ms. Devina LaChae' McNeely, age 31, of 1046 Beechdale Loop, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday October 15, 2020 at New Beginnings Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, with Bishop Hezekiah Pressley Jr., Pastor.

Devina leaves to cherish her memory; her parents, Cathy B. and Charles E. McNeely Jr.; fiance', Brittany James; son, Elyjah Charles McNeely; sister, Daniqua LaShonna McNeely; and a host of other relatives and loving friends. Devina was born December 27, 1988 in Carlisle Pennsylvania. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 2007 and received her degree in Early Childhood Education from Harrisburg Area Community College. Upon moving to Aiken County, she earned her Phlebotomy Certification.

Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton SC, 29809, 803-649-6123 Wednesday from 4-8 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be sent to her son, Elyjah. Please contact the family at 803-455-8019 for details.



