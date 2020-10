Or Copy this URL to Share

Beech Island - Ms. Devina McNeely, age 31 of 1046 Beechdale Loop, daughter of Mrs. Cathy Brown McNeely entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



