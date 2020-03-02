|
Dewey Carver
NEW HOLLAND - Mr. Dewey Frances Carver, Sr., 89, entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 28, 2020.
He was born in Aiken, SC to the late Ulus and Corene Carver.
Dewey is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mildred Fulmer Carver, their two sons Billy (Linda) and Chuck, and his sister Faye Shealy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother W.A. "Dub", and his oldest son Frankie.
He was the "Papa" to his grandchildren Amy, Kristi, Cindy, McKenzie, Whitney, Abby, Timothy, Corey, Tyler, Preston, Chandler, Rylan, Kason, and Adella.
Dewey was a sales representative at Johnston Flour Mill in Johnston, SC at the age of 18 and remained an employee for over 25 years. From there he entered the insurance industry and retired at the age of 65.
He was a member of New Holland Baptist Church for over 70 years. He was a sharp dressed man who enjoyed raising angel trumpets, digging in the dirt, telling jokes, fishing, and entertaining people with his witty personality and charm. He was honest, trustworthy, and hardworking. He loved his family, church, and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. His family takes comfort in knowing that he was welcomed into eternal paradise with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm on Monday March 2, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Service will be 3 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at New Holland Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Holland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Holland Baptist Church at 2279 New Holland Road, Wagener, SC 29164.
Condolences may be made to the Carver family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020