Dewey Harvie Booth
AIKEN - Dewey Harvie Booth, age 90, entered into heaven Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Booth was born August 13, 1928 in Aynor, SC to the late John James Booth and the late Nettie Lee Booth. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and had made Aiken, SC his home since 1951. He retired after 35 years with DuPont at SRS where he was in Safeguards and Security. He was known as a "worker" and always had at least one part-time job. He was a member and deacon for over sixty years at Levels Baptist Church. Mr. Booth was never idle and loved gardening and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Booth was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Hazel S. Booth; and a son, Mike Booth.
Survivors include a daughter, Sylvia Gunter (Allen), Aiken, SC; three sons, Ray Booth (Terri), Aiken, SC, Ronnie Booth (Sara), Anderson, SC, and Randy Booth (Lynn), Liberty, SC; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Levels Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 at the church. Rev. Clint Bartlett will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ().
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 13, 2019