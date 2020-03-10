|
|
Diane Barbara Stine
AIKEN - Diane Barbara Stine, age 73, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Diane was born May 16, 1946 in Revere, Massachusetts to the late John and Barbara Morelli. She was a resident of the area for the last 25 years and a member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church in Aiken, SC. Diane loved to cook, garden, and play bridge. Some said she was such a good cook she could make a peanut butter sandwich taste like a filet mignon. She had a dry, devilish sense of humor and enjoyed quilting and planting flowers. She loved her husband, three daughters, and two grandkids, spoiling them with gifts and lots of love.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 43 years, Stephen Stine; three daughters, Lisa Marie Stine (Newark, New Jersey), Casey Robinson (Crossville, TN.), Jodi Stine (Wilmington, NC), and two grandchildren, Courtney Robinson and Amanda Robinson. Other survivors include her two sisters: Donna Ford (Richmond, Virginia) and Daryl Morelli (Greensboro, NC).
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 AM. It will be held at South Aiken Presbyterian Church with a reception following the service. Pastor Jason Hammersley will officiate.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Avenue, SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234) has charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020