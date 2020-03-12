|
Diane Cook Taylor
Live Oak, TX - Ms. Diane Cook Taylor, 68, formerly of Montmorenci, entered into rest March 8, 2020 in Live Oak, TX. Funeral service will be 1pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jacksonville Baptist Church, Graniteville. Family and friends may call the funeral home after 1pm Friday. She had two sons, Jermaine (Tracie) Cook & Marcus (Nhieu) Moody; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST, AIKEN, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020