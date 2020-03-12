Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jacksonville Baptist Church
Graniteville, SC
View Map

Diane Cook Taylor

Diane Cook Taylor Obituary
Diane Cook Taylor
Live Oak, TX - Ms. Diane Cook Taylor, 68, formerly of Montmorenci, entered into rest March 8, 2020 in Live Oak, TX. Funeral service will be 1pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jacksonville Baptist Church, Graniteville. Family and friends may call the funeral home after 1pm Friday. She had two sons, Jermaine (Tracie) Cook & Marcus (Nhieu) Moody; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020
