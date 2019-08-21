Diane Hartley Davis

Service Information
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
29829
(803)-593-8778
Obituary
Diane Davis
Batesburg - A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Diane Hartley Davis, 66, of Batesburg, SC, who entered into rest on Monday, August 19, 2019, with her husband of forty-six years, Edward C., III., at her side, will be held on Wednesday at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 21, 2019
