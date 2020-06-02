Diane Hollingsworth

AIKEN - Mrs. Diane Ross Hollingsworth, 58, of 1008 Croft Ave, entered into rest May 31, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Hollingsworth was a member of St. Noah Church Of God In Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Hollingsworth; one daughter, Latrina Hollingsworth; two sons, Keton Hollingsworth and Frank Hollingsworth Jr; one brother, Seamore Ross Jr, all of Aiken; two grandsons, Markel Franklin Howard, Aiken and Demarkus Newman, Warrenville; and other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



