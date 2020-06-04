Dianne Hollingsworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Hollingsworth
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne Ross Hollingsworth will be 2pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Family and friends may call her residence, 1008 Croft Ave or from 3pm-5pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved