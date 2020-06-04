Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dianne's life story with friends and family

Share Dianne's life story with friends and family

Dianne Hollingsworth

AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne Ross Hollingsworth will be 2pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Family and friends may call her residence, 1008 Croft Ave or from 3pm-5pm today at the funeral home.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store