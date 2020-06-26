Dolly von Stade Bostwick

Indiantown, FL - Saturday, June 20, 2020, Dolly von Stade Bostwick Jr., avid horsewoman and devoted mother, passed away at her home in Indiantown, Florida, at the age of 66. Born in New York, New York she was the daughter of George Herbert "Pete" Bostwick and Dolly Von Stade Bostwick.

Dolly spent her childhood between Aiken, SC, and Long Island, NY. Dolly was an accomplished thoroughbred jockey and trainer, with a passion for all equestrian sports. Her keen eye for discovering young horses and her horsemanship was respected by many. She rode and trained at well known race tracks along the east coast, including Saratoga Race Track, Belmont Park, Gulfstream Race Track and many more. A New York Times article from 1973 described Dolly as ambitious and determined with the will to never quit. Dolly told the Times she is a "jockey, not a debutante". Her drive and hard work led to many successes throughout her career. Dolly enjoyed spending time at the Aiken Training Track where many fond memories will remain. Her love for all animals, especially her horses, dogs and birds were a major part of her life.

Dolly is survived by her son, Taylor Bostwick Freeman (Carmen), grandson Taylor Bostwick Freeman Jr., partner of many years Charles Mitchell Armstrong, brothers Charles Steele Bostwick and Richard Skiddy Bostwick, sister Marie Bostwick Armstrong, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Details for a celebration of Dolly's life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to charities of friends' choice. Letters of condolence can be sent to Taylor Freeman, 1510 Powder House Rd SE, Aiken SC 29801.



