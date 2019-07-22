Dolores Heider
AIKEN - Mrs. Dolores Volk Heider died Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long illness.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10 AM at Aiken Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Grayson "Butch" Blackwell, St. John's UMC, will officiate.
Mrs. Heider was born in Erie, Pa. to the late Michael F. and Marie S. Volk. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. Heider. She was a devoted mother to five children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Robert (Donna) Heider, Aiken, and Thomas (Dawn) Heider, Graniteville; three daughters, Connie (Harry) Shade, Eileen (Jimmy) Byrne, and Marilyn (Jimmy) Jolley, all of Aiken; eight grandchildren, Adam Bass, Bryan Vasser, Michael Shade, Melissa Hanson, Jeffrey Heider, Julie Shade, April Woodward, Allison Jolley; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 22, 2019