Don Brodt
|
SALLEY - Don Brodt, 60, died on March 11, 2019. He is survived by wife, Wendy Davis, three sisters, one brother, one son, and one daughter.
A memorial service will be at 5:00 PM, March 30, 2019 at Cedar Creek Church, bldg. 4, 3001 Banks Mill Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Cedar Creek Church, Aiken, SC.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 25, 2019