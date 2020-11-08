1/
Donald C. Cerefin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Cerefin
Highlands Ranch, CO - Donald C. Cerefin, 90, of Highlands Ranch, CO, suddenly passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1930 in Hamburg, NY, son of the late Thaddeus Cerefin and Loretta (Koch) Cerefin of Batavia, NY. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Dolores (Koscielniak) Cerefin, his three children and their spouses Paula (Gary) Eldredge, Linda (Paul) Barbour and Michael (Cindy) Cerefin. He is survived by his three granddaughters, Elyse (TR) Keating, Kailey Cerefin, Cami Cerefin, and a great grandson Carter Keating. He is the brother of the late Paul Cerefin of Batavia NY.
A 1947 graduate of Batavia High School, Don made life long friendships and enjoyed his studies, time on the football field, and running track. He graduated from Purdue University, Class of 1952, with a BS in Electrical Engineering and was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda. Don was the first of three generations to attend Purdue. Uncle Sam called and Don was stationed at White Sands NM Proving Grounds before starting his 35 year career with GE, taking he and his family to Pittsfield, MA, Scranton, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Erie, PA, and Schenectady, NY where he held various Engineering and Management positions.
Don skied, played tennis, golfed, threw horseshoes and loved the outdoors. He especially loved the time he and Dolores spent in Long Lake, NY in the Adirondacks at their camp. He was a long time member of the Adirondack Mountain Club Trail Committee, member since 2006 of the Natural History Museum of the Adirondacks (now The Wild Center), member of the Model A Club of Aiken, SC, and National Ski Patrol.
The family welcomes donations in the name of Donald Cerefin to The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, NY 12986.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved