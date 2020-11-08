Donald C. Cerefin

Highlands Ranch, CO - Donald C. Cerefin, 90, of Highlands Ranch, CO, suddenly passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1930 in Hamburg, NY, son of the late Thaddeus Cerefin and Loretta (Koch) Cerefin of Batavia, NY. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Dolores (Koscielniak) Cerefin, his three children and their spouses Paula (Gary) Eldredge, Linda (Paul) Barbour and Michael (Cindy) Cerefin. He is survived by his three granddaughters, Elyse (TR) Keating, Kailey Cerefin, Cami Cerefin, and a great grandson Carter Keating. He is the brother of the late Paul Cerefin of Batavia NY.

A 1947 graduate of Batavia High School, Don made life long friendships and enjoyed his studies, time on the football field, and running track. He graduated from Purdue University, Class of 1952, with a BS in Electrical Engineering and was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda. Don was the first of three generations to attend Purdue. Uncle Sam called and Don was stationed at White Sands NM Proving Grounds before starting his 35 year career with GE, taking he and his family to Pittsfield, MA, Scranton, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Erie, PA, and Schenectady, NY where he held various Engineering and Management positions.

Don skied, played tennis, golfed, threw horseshoes and loved the outdoors. He especially loved the time he and Dolores spent in Long Lake, NY in the Adirondacks at their camp. He was a long time member of the Adirondack Mountain Club Trail Committee, member since 2006 of the Natural History Museum of the Adirondacks (now The Wild Center), member of the Model A Club of Aiken, SC, and National Ski Patrol.

The family welcomes donations in the name of Donald Cerefin to The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, NY 12986.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store