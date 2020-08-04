1/1
Donald "Don" Fulmer
Mr. Donald C. "Don" Fulmer, 72, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest Saturday August 1, 2020.
Born in Lexington County, SC, he was the son of the late Sammie Rembert Fulmer and Dessie Lee Baughman Fulmer. He was a 1965 graduate of Wagener-Salley High School. Don graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1969. He retired from the US Department of Energy and was a member of First Baptist Church of Clearwater. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth, son, Nicholas Alvanos of North Augusta, SC; sister, Katherine Sheppard of Wagener, SC; brother, Carol Fulmer (Barbara) of Graniteville, SC; grandchildren, Addisen Alvanos, Ava Clare Alvanos and Alivia Alvanos, mother-in-law, Bobbie Heaton, Wagener, SC; godsons, David Freeman and Preston Freeman, both of Spartanburg, SC and his beloved Shih Tzu, Bella. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Swartz and Helen Byars.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5 o'clock in the Bethcar Baptist Church Cemetery, Wagener, SC. Pastors John Bolin and Chris Addy will officiate.
Due to the current pandemic, the family respectfully requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn. If so desired, memorials can be made to Bethcar Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Don and leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in The Aiken Standard on Aug. 4, 2020.
