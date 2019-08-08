Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ghant

CHARLESTON - Donald Lynn Ghant, 59, breakfast-cooker extraordinaire, lover of college football (Go Heels!) teacher of all traits, husband, father, friend and mentor left this earth Monday, August 5, 2019, to join his loved ones who went before him. Lynn was our rock - a guiding light that will never fade. Humble, gracious, kind and wise, he is deeply loved. Always in service to others, Lynn tirelessly worked nearly 25 years with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Lynn was also a proud Marine who served his country well.

Lynn was the beloved husband to his best friend, Michelle. Their love story lives in the memories they created and in the stories their friends and family are happy to share. They were partners in crime, with a bond that was unbreakable. As a point of pride, Lynn was the father to two sons, Christopher (Tara), and Ethan, as well as three daughters, Crystal (Dale), Heather (Adam) and Laura, all of whom brought him great joy. He was a proud grandfather of three granddaughters and three grandsons. He loved them dearly and spoiled them as often as he could. Lynn was also the proud brother of Dwight and David Greene. Lynn loved his Aunt Bill, and the two of them created many happy childhood memories that lasted his lifetime.

Lynn was a man of faith and hope, who in his own quiet and humble way invited people to know the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his honor to First Baptist Church of Windsor, PO Box 238 Windsor, SC 29856.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Windsor, 593 Middleton Dr., Windsor, SC 29856 with The Rev. Wesley Kinard officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



