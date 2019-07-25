Donald Glenn Barnhart II
Edgefield - DONALD GLENN BARNHART II, 54, beloved husband of Denise Barnhart, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
A native of Masontown, PA, Donald was a son of Shirley Barnhart and the late Donald Glenn Barnhart. He graduated from Waynesburg College, Waynesburg, PA and taught science in numerous school districts in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, most recently, JET Middle School and Strom Thurmond High School. He was passionate about sharing his love of science and hands on applications with his students. Donald coached high school football and was instrumental in beginning numerous wrestling and weightlifting programs during his career. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Denise include his mother, Shirley of McClellantown, PA; four children, Dylan Barnhart (Shannon), San Diego, CA, Dayna Barnhart, St. Augustine, FL, Derek Barnhart, Rock Hill, SC, Darren Barnhart, Edgefield, SC; three sisters, Tammy Cowsert, Masontown, PA, Barbara Barnhart, McClellantown, PA, Linda McCoy, Masontown, PA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, July 27th at 3 o'clock at Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken with The Revs. Lee Phillips and Dr. Donnie Bates officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please bring donations of bookbags and school supplies to the funeral.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 25, 2019