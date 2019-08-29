|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Donald Leon Cornelius, Sr.
Warrenville - A celebration of life service for Mr. Donald Leon Cornelius, Sr., age 88 will be held 11:30 am Friday August 30, 2019 at Levels Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Bartlett officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force. Interment will be held privately at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Fort Jackson, SC. Mr. Cornelius entered into rest Tuesday August 27, 2019 at A U Medical Center (MCG). He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Mrs. Dolores Bryant Cornelius, Warrenville, SC and a son of the late Mr. Leon Cornelius and the late Mrs. Dorothy Bish Cornelius. Mr. Cornelius was a native of Erie, PA and made Erie his home for the past 86 years before moving to Aiken County, SC. He had retired in 1993 as a machine tender for Hammerall Paper Company, Erie, PA with over 44 years of service. Mr. Cornelius volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Erie, PA and Augusta, GA for the past 23 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict have served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post # 571, Wesleyville, PA and a member of Levels Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Mr. Cornelius loved to drive and with his wife they traveled across the U.S. even as far as Alaska in their motor home. He also had a compassion for cars especially Chryslers. Additional survivors include one son, Donald Leon (Sherry) Cornelius, Jr., Erie, PA three daughters, Linda (Anthony) Piscitelli, Philadelphia, PA, Dona (Steve) Johnson, Aiken, SC, Tracy (Chuck) Ion, Wilmington, NC; one sister, Barbara Bruher, Florida; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty five great grandchildren. Mr. Cornelius was predeceased by one grandchild, Nicholas Piscitelli, one great grand child, Morgan McClain, one brother, David Cornelius, two sisters, Audrey Mason, and Shirley Campbell. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Donnie Cornelius, Nathan Johnson, Anthony Piscitelli, Paul Piscitelli, Michael Piscitelli, Christopher Piscitelli. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Aiken, SC, 29805 or to the American Legion Post # 571 Wesleyville, 1917 Eastern Ave., Erie PA, 16510. A visitation with the family will be held starting at 10:00 am until time of service at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 29, 2019
