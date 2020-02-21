|
Donald Murrell
Warrenville - Mr. Donald Murrell, age 70, entered into rest on Wednesday February 19th, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Donald (Melissa) Murrell, Jr.; and grandsons, Justin and Derrick Williford. He is preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Gladys B. Murrell; brother James H. "Jimmy" Murrell; and granddaughter, Angel Murrell.
Mr. Murrell was a mechanic by trade and served in the United States Army. He was a faithful member of the Warrenville Revival Center in Warrenville, SC. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Leroy Beard officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Greg Scott, Tony Scott, Justin Williford and Derrick Williford.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 21 to Mar. 4, 2020