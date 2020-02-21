Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map

Donald Murrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Murrell Obituary
Donald Murrell
Warrenville - Mr. Donald Murrell, age 70, entered into rest on Wednesday February 19th, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Donald (Melissa) Murrell, Jr.; and grandsons, Justin and Derrick Williford. He is preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Gladys B. Murrell; brother James H. "Jimmy" Murrell; and granddaughter, Angel Murrell.
Mr. Murrell was a mechanic by trade and served in the United States Army. He was a faithful member of the Warrenville Revival Center in Warrenville, SC. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Leroy Beard officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Greg Scott, Tony Scott, Justin Williford and Derrick Williford.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 21 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -