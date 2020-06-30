Donald Orr

Donald OrrAiken - Donald Eugene Orr, age 73, of Aiken, S. C., beloved husband for 53 years to Deanne Rushton Orr and son of the late Jerry B. and the late Katie Boatwright Orr, entered into eternal rest at the University Hospital in Augusta, Ga. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Dee Dee Orr (Les) Perry; a son Ryan E. (Michelle) Orr; sister, Sandra Orr (Gene) Fox and five grandchildren, Lee Perry, Lillian Orr, Davis Perry, Benton Orr and Amelia Orr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry C. Orr and his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lula Mae Rushton.He was born in Sandersville, Ga., but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County. He was a proud 1965 graduate of Aiken High School. He was a member of North Aiken Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge 156 AFM, The Aiken Shrine Club and a Charter Member of Jamil Temple. He retired as an Accounting Project Manager from Procter & Gamble in Augusta, Ga. after 32 years of dedicated service. He also served in the National Guard of S. C. Army Reserve. Don, as he was fondly known to many, was also an Honorary Member of the Statler Brothers Band-The Cowboy Symphony Orchestra. He enjoyed cars, working in his workshop and of course his retirement. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather who shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 73 precious years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.A graveside service, celebrating his life, will be conducted at the Graniteville Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Derrick Cutter and Rev. Kenny Murphy officiating. Due to Covid-19, social distancing shall be observed at the Cemetery. The Music will be provided by Jimmy Fortune. The Pallbearers will be Darren, Dean, Michael, Mark, Jason and Damon Rushton and Tim Smith. There will be no formal visitation at the Funeral Home. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to University Healthcare Foundation at 2260 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, Ga. 30904 or to Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, S.C. 29803.The family would like to say a heartfelt "Thank You" to the Doctors and nurses on floor 10-West at University Hospital for the wonderful care that they extended to their loved one during his stay there. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at