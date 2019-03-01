|
Donald Wade "Pop"
Warrenville - SSG. Donald Craig Wade, 74, United States Army Retired, of Warrenville, SC, known by his "Battle Buddies" as "Pop", beloved husband of forty-eight years to Mrs. Carolyn Key Wade, entered into rest peacefully, in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Born in Oconee County, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late John Wesley and Mary Frances Smith Turner. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army, retiring after twenty-four years of service, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He had also worked for Valchem where he was a Maintenance Mechanic and later with the Roads and Bridges Department of Aiken County. SSG. Wade was a member of the Lighthouse Fellowship. He enjoyed working with his computer and in his yard and collecting model cars. More than anything, however, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Andrew Wade, Shelby Wade and Jonah Quarles and great-grandchildren, Forrest and Patrick Wade.
In addition to his wife, parents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members include his children, Craig Wade and his wife, Gina, Warrenville, SC and the late Lisa Wade Porter and sister, Bobbie Neville and her husband, Jack, Warrenville, SC.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 o'clock at the Lighthouse Fellowship, 25 Two Mile Dr. Edgefield, SC, with Pastor James Coleman officiating. Following the service, SSG Wade will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC, where full military honors will be rendered by a United States Army Honor Guard.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 1, 2019
