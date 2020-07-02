1/1
Donna Maria Enlow Lewis
Donna Maria Lewis
Aiken - Mrs. Donna Maria Enlow Lewis, 60, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of Alda and Jimmy Coleman and Chester and Eugenia Enlow. She retired from WSRC in 2002. Donna enjoyed crafting, shopping, home renovations and scrap booking.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children, Logan Harrison Lewis, Aiken, SC, Jamie Hodson, Aiken, SC and the late Tanner N. Lewis, siblings and their spouses, Chester "Buddy" and Leanne Enlow, Graniteville, SC and Ritchie and Renae Enlow, North Augusta, SC.
A private service will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. (www.donatells.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
