Donna Sue Fink
AIKEN - Donna Sue Fink, 69, of Aiken, wife of Samuel D. Fink, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in hospice care at Augusta University Health.
Born February 15, 1950 in Louisa, Kentucky she was the daughter of James Ward and the late Wanda Lemaster Ward. For many years, Donna worked with the Aiken County Literacy tutoring program. She and her husband were communicants of St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church. She loved to cook and play cards in her spare time. Her favorite pastime was making memories with her children and grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and her first husband, George Raymond McGinnis.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years; her father; her daughter, Dawn Driggers; her sisters, Lois Munson (Steve) of Utah, Theresa "Teri" Milligan Collins of Dublin, OH, Violet Kay Fennell (Buddy) of Gallipolis, OH; her brothers, Bruce Ward (Kathy) of Raleigh, NC and Lester Ward of Gallipolis, OH; her grandchildren, Summer, Donald "DJ" and Trevor; and her great-grandson, Jonathan.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Prayer service to be held at 7:15 with visitation to follow until 8PM.
Requiem Mass to be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1PM at The Old Historic St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, Park Ave, with The Very Reverend Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Donna's memory to Golden Harvest Food Bank.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 29, 2019