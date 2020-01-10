|
Donna Trollinger Waters
AIKEN - Donna Trollinger Waters, 79, of Aiken, SC died January 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born on December 13, 1940 in Burlington, NC, Mrs. Waters was a retired teacher of religion at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School in Aiken where she taught for 31 years. A resident of Aiken since 1968, Mrs. Waters was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Trollinger of Aiken.
She graduated in the first graduating class of Bishop Blanchet High School, the first co-educational Catholic high school in Seattle, WA in 1958. She attended the University of Maryland Munich (Germany) Branch for two years before returning to the U.S. where she met and married Robert J. Waters in 1962 in Burlington, NC. After spending several years in the Washington, DC area, she moved to Aiken where her husband directed the Aiken-Barnwell County Mental Health Center until he retired in 1996. He was also a permanent deacon at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Her husband died in 2018.
Mrs. Waters is survived by six children, John Waters and Michael Waters, Columbia, SC; Erin Spears and Kathleen Thomas, Aiken; Brian Waters, Murfreesboro, TN; Patrick Waters, Savannah, GA.; 12 grandchildren, Bryson, Reid, Casey, and Hayden Thomas; Brendan, Mary, Maggie, and Sean Spears; Anna Kate and Callie Waters, Chloe and Emily Waters; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Hendrix Thomas; and a brother, John B. Trollinger, Jr., Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians School, 118 York St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
A vigil will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10 with Rosary recitation at 6:30 p.m. at Shellhouse Funeral Home on Hayne Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson officiating.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020