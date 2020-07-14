Mrs. Doris Bell Parrish
Langley - Mrs. Doris "Dot" Bell Parrish, 85, of Langley, SC, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her beloved husband of 33 years, Mr. Charles E. Parrish, faithfully by her side.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ethel Humphreys, her sisters, Ruth Peters and Nadine Sumner, a stepson, John Parrish, and a stepdaughter, Brenda Parker.
Mrs. Parrish was born in Bath, S.C, spent her early years in Walterboro, SC and the rest of her life in Langley, SC. She retired many years ago from Clearwater Finishing Plant. Mrs. Parrish was a faithful member of Langley First Baptist Church. She loved spending vacations at Tybee Island with her family. A beautiful, stylish, and vibrant lady, she had a zest for life and her fun-loving, colorful sense of humor will surely be missed by family and friends.
Along with her husband, Charles, survivors include her son, Mike Bell (Cheryl); her stepson, Charles H. Parrish; her grandson, Joshua Bell; step-granddaughters: Brittany Parrish, Claudia Parrish, Dianne Lanier (Ronald), and Cheryl Allen; step-grandsons: David Parrish (Allison) and Brad Parker; several step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; nephews: Ronnie Herron ( Debbie) and William Randall (Tina); nieces: Myra Whittle (the late Randy), Beverly Clark, and Faye Jones; stepdaughter in law, Joan Parrish; step son in law, Mark Parker and several great-nieces and nephews. Doris also had life-long friends that she dearly loved as well.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, beginning at 10 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829 with a Celebration of Life following at 11 o'clock in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rich Wilson and Chaplain Patricia Dickerson officiating. Entombment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, North Augusta, SC.
Pallbearers will be William "Tony" Randall, Ronnie Herron, Greg Cato, and David Parrish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alliance Hospice, 802 E. Martintown Road, Suite 200, North Augusta, SC 29841
