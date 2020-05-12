Doris Burkett Preston
Doris Burkett Preston
Beech Island - Doris E. Kneece Burkett-Preston, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Rev. Harold (Brenda) Burkett, Rev. Bobby (Glenda) Burkett; step sons, Jimmy Preston, Ray Preston; daughters, Sara (Calvin) Burgess, Mary Ellen (Billy) Wells, Margie (Halvey) Perdue; step daughter, Martha Lee; special family member who is like a daughter, Ann Burgess; two brothers; four sisters, 26 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Quitman and Lilly Poole Kneece; son, James Robert Burkett; and husband's; Robert Moses Burkett and Johnny Preston. Ms. Preston served the Lord for many years and is now enjoying her great reward. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday May 14th, 2020 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Stephen Phillips and Pastor Jonathan Randall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. For those who aren't able to attend the graveside service, it will be livestreamed on the Napier Funeral Home Facebook page. Pallbearers will be: Andy Johnston, O'Neal Johnston, Burke Johnston, Gary Burkett, Jerry Burkett and Billy "Buddy" Wells.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery
MAY
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
MAY
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery
