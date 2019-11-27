Doris M. Gooden

  • "So sorry to hear the passing of Doris sending prayers to..."
    - Sheila Yenshaw
Service Information
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD
21635
(410)-648-5338
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery,
Bear, DE
Obituary
Doris M. Gooden
CECILTON, MD - Doris M. Gooden, 81, of Cecilton, MD passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Gooden is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred H. Gooden, Jr., and children Alfred H. Gooden III of Purceville, VA, Connie Lane (Robert) of Aiken, SC, and Margaret Maichle (Roger) of Earleville, MD, and 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Doris lived in Aiken for 20 years and was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and watching old movies. She had a great love for her church, family and the Lord.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019
