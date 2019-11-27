Doris M. Gooden
CECILTON, MD - Doris M. Gooden, 81, of Cecilton, MD passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Gooden is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred H. Gooden, Jr., and children Alfred H. Gooden III of Purceville, VA, Connie Lane (Robert) of Aiken, SC, and Margaret Maichle (Roger) of Earleville, MD, and 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Doris lived in Aiken for 20 years and was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and watching old movies. She had a great love for her church, family and the Lord.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019