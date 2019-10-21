Doris Woodward
AIKEN - Ms. Doris Margerie Woodward, 96, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Doris was born in Aiken, a daughter of the late Arthur William and Maryse Cobb Woodward. She retired from the Graniteville Company after 42 years, was a charter member of Marion Street Baptist Church, a member of Elmburg Baptist Church in Pleasureville, KY, and most recently a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Aiken. She was an expert seamstress and loved to crochet and craft.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Scott Woodward.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, J.W. Woodward, Laura Wells, Leola Arthur, Marvin Woodward, Glendon Woodward, Marion Woodward, Aubrey Woodward, Hubert Woodward, and Shirley Woodward; by a niece and several nephews, including a special nephew, Todd Woodward
A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC with the Revered Alan Woodward officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
A special thanks to the staff of Anchor Health and Palladium Hospice.
Doris' online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, 2019