Dorothy Bell
GRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Bell, wife of James Bell, Sr., was born June 18, 1948. She went home to be with her heavenly father April 1, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Children, Lalonda B. Allen, Alonzo M. Brown, Jr., Christopher A Bell, Avias E. Bell, and Dion Bell.
Friends may call 22 Adams-Newsome Rd, 803 292 2832 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Aiken,SC 803 649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 3, 2019