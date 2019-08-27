Dorothy Belton

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC
29129
(803)-685-5120
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Monetta Baptist Church
Monetta, SC
Obituary
Dorothy Abney Belton
COLUMBIA - Dorothy Abney Belton, 74, of 928 Mason Rd., Columbia, SC died on August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Monetta Baptist Church in Monetta, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. A public viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Inc., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home, Inc., of 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 27, 2019
