Aiken - Aiken - Mrs. Dorothy Inabinet Fortson, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Mrs. Fortson was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and daughter of the late William and Rosa Mills Inabinet. She retired from the Bellsouth Company after 30 years, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was also a member of Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School classes for 41 years.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Wallace R. Fortson; a daughter, Faye (Lewis) Patrick, Aiken; granddaughter, the Rev. Julie (Kelly) Ferguson, Atlanta; great granddaughter, Abby (Jackson) Ferguson Smith, Cumming, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held beginning at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 6, 2019, with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM at Memorial Baptist Church with the Reverend Charles Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sievers, Kelly Ferguson, Sam Jordan, and Lewis Patrick. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home (conniemaxwell.com/donate)
