Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401

Dorothy H. Condrey

Aiken - Mrs. Dorothy H. Condrey, 79, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Snipes and she lived in Aiken her entire life. Dorothy was a Christian and had a strong faith in God's promising Word. Her family knows without a doubt, that while they mourn the loss of such a special lady, she is in Heaven celebrating with Jesus.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by the following siblings; Calvin Snipes, Agnes Franklin, Oakley Snipes, Polly Snipes, Charles Snipes, Mary Stephens, Brenda Hall and David Snipes. Additionally, she was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Harp.

Dorothy was a loving wife to Clyde L. Condrey, Sr., for 42 years, which led to her becoming a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy leaves behind the following children that all reside in Aiken; Tina (Keith) Harp, Joyce (Roger) Pennington, Teresa Condrey, Rickey Cook, Clyde L. Condrey, Jr., Paula Condrey, Christie (Josh) Tune.

Additionally, Dorothy leaves behind the following Grandchildren which all reside in Aiken; Nikki Bru-baker-Harp, Nicole Hill, Chessney Cowart, Logan Pennington, Cameron Grob, R. J. Cook, Carlie Thomas, Miranda Burton, Kayla Condrey, Sabrina Hutto, Andrew Tune and Joshua Tune. She had the following great grandchildren as well; Hailey Spondike, Reece Brubaker, Paisley Brubaker, Kylar Hill, Jonathan Hill, Catherine Hill, Emmaline Cowart, Raylee Myers and Levi Meyers.

Dorothy also leaves behind the following siblings; Fannie Dubose, Robert Snipes and Barbara Whit-worth.

Graveside services will be held at Aiken Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 E. PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC

Online condolences at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com



