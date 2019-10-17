Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Holley. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Holley

Aiken - Mrs. Dorothy Holley, age 93, beloved wife for 72 years to Mr. Earl Holley, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday October 15th, 2019 at Pruitt Health of Aiken. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Tony and Wife Starla Holley; grandchildren, Charla (Dustin) Kincade, Crystal (Jake) Baker; grandchildren, Alora, Annabelle and Jayden Kincade, and Isabella Grace Baker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Suv Benjamin and Nellie Gordon Weeks; daughter, Diane Holley; sisters, Evelyn Whaley, Vertis Bell; and a grandchild, Micah Baker. Mrs. Holley was a faithful member of Mercy Church of God for 66 years. She sang in the choir and was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly by her family and all whose lives she impacted in her 93 years on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with Pastor Kenny Murphy officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Paul Hawkins, Ronnie Young, Ronnie Griffin, Ron Jordon and Brandon Knight. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



