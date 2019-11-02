Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Leaphart. View Sign Service Information Blizzard Funeral Home 153 South Main St. Wagener , SC 29164 (803)-564-5333 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Blizzard Funeral Home 153 South Main St. Wagener , SC 29164 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wagener United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



WAGENER - Mrs. Dorothy Jeffcoat Leaphart, 84, went to her eternal home Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Mrs. Dorothy married the late Nathan Leaphart, Sr. on July 2, 1953. They have two sons, Glenn (Kathy) Leaphart, Jr. of South Congaree and Danny (Trish) Leaphart of Raleigh, NC. Their grandchildren are Renae and Jason Downs, Nathan and Desiree Leaphart, III, and Jeremy and Amanda Leaphart. Their great grandchildren are, Brianna Leaphart, Kaitlyn Leaphart, Ashley Downs, Abigail Downs, Logan Leaphart, and Mera Leaphart. She has many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dorothy is the daughter of the late John and Myrtle "Myrt" Rushton Jeffcoat. She is also preceded in death by siblings Otis Jeffcoat, John Jeffcoat, Evelyn Strother, June Bradford, and Wallace Jeffcoat.

Mrs. Dorothy has been a member of Wagener United Methodist Church for most of her life and was one of the oldest living members. She taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Dorothy retired from Swim & Sun Manufacturing in Batesburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm Sunday in Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A service celebrating the life of Mrs. Dorothy will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday at the Wagener United Methodist Church. Reverend Jim Bennett will be ministering. Burial will be in the Wagener Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wagener United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 265, Wagener, SC 29164.

Condolences may be made online for the Leaphart

family at

