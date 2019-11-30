Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Wilson Newton. View Sign Service Information Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 302 N. Main St. Abbeville , SC 29620 (864)-366-4027 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Newton

ABBEVILLE - Dorothy Jean Wilson Newton, 73, of Abbeville, wife of William 'Bill' Newton, Jr., died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family

She was born in Abbeville to the late Woodrow D. Wilson, Sr. and Marion Link Wilson.

Mrs. Newton was a 1964 graduate of Abbeville High School. She was employed with Graniteville Community Services and later retired from CVS Warehouse, North Augusta. Mrs. Newton was a member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church where she served as the Youth Leader for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamie Renee Newton, three brothers, Woodrow D. Wilson, Jr., Henry Wardlaw Wilson and James Earl Wilson and a sister, Cathy Noreen Wilson.

Mrs. Newton is survived by her husband Bill of 55 years; two sons, SFC Rob Newton, Ret. (Leslie) of Abbeville and Mike Newton (Shannon) of Aiken; a brother, Roger Dale Wilson (Sandra) of Abbeville; three sisters, Pearl W. Evans (Pat) of Abbeville, Lisa W. Koerber (Larry) of Abbeville and Shelia P. Wilson of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Newton Edmonds (Noah), Haley, Jacob, Anna, Nathan, Sophia and Chloe Newton; two great -grandchildren, Evangeline and Penelope Edmonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM in the Rocky River Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the church with the Rev. Corrina Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church Youth Fund, c/o Wenona Newton, 151 Newton Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newton family.

www.harrisfuneral.com

Dorothy Jean NewtonABBEVILLE - Dorothy Jean Wilson Newton, 73, of Abbeville, wife of William 'Bill' Newton, Jr., died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her familyShe was born in Abbeville to the late Woodrow D. Wilson, Sr. and Marion Link Wilson.Mrs. Newton was a 1964 graduate of Abbeville High School. She was employed with Graniteville Community Services and later retired from CVS Warehouse, North Augusta. Mrs. Newton was a member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church where she served as the Youth Leader for many years.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamie Renee Newton, three brothers, Woodrow D. Wilson, Jr., Henry Wardlaw Wilson and James Earl Wilson and a sister, Cathy Noreen Wilson.Mrs. Newton is survived by her husband Bill of 55 years; two sons, SFC Rob Newton, Ret. (Leslie) of Abbeville and Mike Newton (Shannon) of Aiken; a brother, Roger Dale Wilson (Sandra) of Abbeville; three sisters, Pearl W. Evans (Pat) of Abbeville, Lisa W. Koerber (Larry) of Abbeville and Shelia P. Wilson of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Newton Edmonds (Noah), Haley, Jacob, Anna, Nathan, Sophia and Chloe Newton; two great -grandchildren, Evangeline and Penelope Edmonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM in the Rocky River Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the church with the Rev. Corrina Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family is at the home.Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church Youth Fund, c/o Wenona Newton, 151 Newton Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newton family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close