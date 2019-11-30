Dorothy Jean Newton
ABBEVILLE - Dorothy Jean Wilson Newton, 73, of Abbeville, wife of William 'Bill' Newton, Jr., died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family
She was born in Abbeville to the late Woodrow D. Wilson, Sr. and Marion Link Wilson.
Mrs. Newton was a 1964 graduate of Abbeville High School. She was employed with Graniteville Community Services and later retired from CVS Warehouse, North Augusta. Mrs. Newton was a member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church where she served as the Youth Leader for many years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamie Renee Newton, three brothers, Woodrow D. Wilson, Jr., Henry Wardlaw Wilson and James Earl Wilson and a sister, Cathy Noreen Wilson.
Mrs. Newton is survived by her husband Bill of 55 years; two sons, SFC Rob Newton, Ret. (Leslie) of Abbeville and Mike Newton (Shannon) of Aiken; a brother, Roger Dale Wilson (Sandra) of Abbeville; three sisters, Pearl W. Evans (Pat) of Abbeville, Lisa W. Koerber (Larry) of Abbeville and Shelia P. Wilson of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Newton Edmonds (Noah), Haley, Jacob, Anna, Nathan, Sophia and Chloe Newton; two great -grandchildren, Evangeline and Penelope Edmonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM in the Rocky River Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the church with the Rev. Corrina Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church Youth Fund, c/o Wenona Newton, 151 Newton Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newton family.
www.harrisfuneral.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019