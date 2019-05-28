Dorothy Jones
GRANITEVILLE - Dorothy C. Jones (Sista) age 96, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, Deitrea Bush (Lewis) Storey, of Port Orange, Fl.; grandchildren, John Storey, Martha Storey of Port Orange, Fl; Neice Martha Sawyer (Earl) Melton of Graniteville, SC.; nephew, Martin Earl (Patsy) Sawyer, Sr. of Graniteville, SC; and a faithful friend, Steve Hicks of Aiken, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harley Lee Lewis and Nancy Eubanks Fulmer; and sister, Doris Fulmer Sawyer. Ms. Jones was a hairdresser for 36 years at "Dot's Beauty Shop". She was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville where she served as the church librarian. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 4pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville, SC, with the Rev. Doug Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends just prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 28, 2019