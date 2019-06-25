Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Moseley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy (Bates) Moseley

AIKEN - Dorothy Bates Moseley (lovingly known as Ms. Dot) of Aiken, SC, "walked dem golden stairs" on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was 98 years young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie L. Moseley, her son, Hammond L. Bates, and her brothers, Aaron O. Benson and Joseph H. Benson, Jr. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Joseph Hamilton Benson, Sr. and Lillie Lee Redd Benson.

Ms. Dot enjoyed a long career in the medical profession working for Aiken Regional Medical Center, the late Dr. Howard G. Royal, and the late pediatrician Dr. Eugene McManus, where she was adored by children and parents alike.

She loved her church, Piney Heights Baptist, now Lakeside Baptist, and her preachers, and served there faithfully for well over fifty years in various capacities including Sunday school teacher, youth helper, and dedicated prayer warrior. She trusted in Jesus and His Word completely. She was filled with the Holy Spirit and a zest for life. She was always eager to share a smile, an encouraging word, a piece of candy, and much laughter. She was lovingly nicknamed "Bossy Boots" by her daughter-in-law, for she also freely gave her opinions, whether you asked for them or not. But Ms. Dot was definitely someone you wanted on your team. She loved her Savior, her family, her friends, and good ole gospel music; and in her last few years, she became quite fond of white cheddar Cheetos Puffs. There will never be another one like her.

She is survived by her daughter Elaine (Ken) Johnson of Prosperity, SC; a beloved daughter-in-law Cherie Bates of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Charles Bates (Martha) of Trenton, SC; Karen Kitchings of New Ellenton, SC; Donna Price Shafer of Grovetown, GA; Marna Hernandez of Ridge Spring, SC; Laura Kannon (Will) of Rembert, SC, and Kristy Bates of Summerville, SC; great-grandchildren Thomas Bates (Dani), Jackson Bates, and Amanda Bates all of Trenton, SC; Evan Kitchings, Dylan Hernandez, Justin Hernandez, and Kaitlyn Hernandez all of Ridge Spring, SC; Meagan Price (USCG, NY), Maggie Price and Tyler Price of Evans, GA; Ella Kannon, Caleb Kannon, Luke Kannon, and Joseph Hamilton Kannon all of Rembert, SC; and Drayton Bates of Summerville, SC. Her step-grandchildren are Brian Johnson (Jamie) of Johnston, SC, Ken Johnson, Jr. of Redwood, CA; Amy Hibbitts (Steve) of Aiken, SC; Sally Tice (Victor) of Aiken, SC, and Kim Kneece of Langley, SC.

A special thank you to Pruitt Health of Aiken, SC (Alzheimer's Unit) who cared for Ms. Moseley these last two years. She was loved by them all.

We rejoice with our beloved mother and grandmother today for we know that it is well with her soul. She is now safe in the arms of Jesus, forever praising her Savior while the ages roll. She fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the faith. There is now laid up for her a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to her-and not to her only, but to all those who love His appearing. Well done, thou good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. We eagerly await our reunion day with you; oh, what a meeting that will be!

Ms. Dot's homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at Lakeside Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC with Pastors Tad Marshall and John George officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bath, SC. We hope you will come to celebrate with us a life well lived

