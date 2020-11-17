1/1
Dorothy Tanton Miles
Dorothy Miles
BEECH ISLAND - Dorothy Christine Tanton Miles, age 82, of Beech Island, S. C., daughter of the late James Lewis Tanton and the late Mina Lorene Maddox Tanton, entered into eternal rest at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga. on the Lord's Day, Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Beverly James and Lisa (Alton) Best; a son, Tim Miles; a sister, Helen Tanton Bailey; five granddaughters, six grandsons, eleven granddaughters, five great grandsons and three great-great grandsons and a longtime best friend, Jenny Fulghum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Miles and her brother, Ray Robert Tanton. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. She was born in Vaucluse, S. C. She retired from Graniteville Company. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and grandchildren with all of her heart. The grandchildren referred to her as the best "Nana-Banana" ever. A lady of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 82 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. A graveside service, celebrating her life, will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. W. H. Bryant officiating. Her grandsons and son, Tim, will serve as Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
