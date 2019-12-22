|
Dottie M. Gunter
BEECH ISLAND - Mrs. Dottie M. Boone Gunter, 77, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Dottie was born in Meridan, CT and was the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Moore and Dorothy (Knott) Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Fulford of Trenton, and sons Robert "Mike" (Donna) Boone of Beech Island, and Richard Boone of Snellville, GA. Her grandchildren are Tanya (Chris) Marion, Cameron Fulford, Melissa Boone, Jessica Williams, Joanna (Matthew) Fuller and Joshua Boone. Dottie's great-grandchildren are Savannah Marion, Madilyn Willis, Brayden Lee Boone, Logan Williams, Ethan Williams and Addison Williams. Her sisters Patricia Sylvia and Fran Borden, close friend Grady Roe, several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive Mrs. Gunter.
Dottie was a retired LPN III with over 25 years of service at Aiken Regional Medical Center and Pepper Hill Nursing Home. She also served as Medical Records Analyst with the Douglas-Schnidt Law Firm processing claims from the 2005 Graniteville Train Crash.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Shellhouse Funeral Home (924 Hayne Avenue in Aiken) with the funeral service following at 3:00. A private interment will be held at Aiken Memorial Gardens. Richard Boone will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Boone, Chris Marion, Cameron Fulford, Matthew Fuller and Joshua Boone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: The , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020