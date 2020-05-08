Douglas Baker
Aiken - Mr. Douglas Baker, of Aiken, SC, entered eternal rest on April 30, 2020. Douglas was 64 years old and is survived by his mother, Laura, brothers, David, Michael, Steven, Joseph and sister, Beverly.
He was a graduate of the USC School of Journalism, class of 1978.
Locally he attended St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
He enjoyed antiques, vintage movies and community activities. He worked at various professions but was most proud of volunteering as a Civilian Employee of the United States Marine Corps in Iraq. His latest employer was the Food Lion on the Southside of Aiken.
In keeping with current precautions, the family will plan a memorial service at some future date. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Douglas and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 8 to May 20, 2020.