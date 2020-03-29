|
Dr. Douglas Kuck
NORTHAUGUSTA - Dr. Douglas Kuck, 61, died suddenly March 25, 2020, at his residence. A native of New Knoxville, Ohio, Dr. Kuck was the only son of Lloyd and Annett Aufderhaar Kuck.
Dr. Kuck is survived by his parents, 1007 Tamarack Dr., North Augusta, SC, daughter, Renae Gregg, East Greenwich, RI, and two granddaughters, Claire and Isla Gregg, also of East Greenwich. He also leaves behind many friends.
Dr. Kuck was a graduate of New Knoxville High School. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Toledo and his Doctor of Philosophy degree from Bowling Green State University.
Dr. Kuck began his career at the University of South Carolina Aiken in 1992. His areas of speciality were criminology and criminal justice. He quickly rose to chairman of the department of sociology and served in that role since 1995.
Dr. Kuck belonged to a number of professional organizations and served as advisor to Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society. He published in a number of social science journals and was a frequent presenter at meetings of the Southern Sociological Society, the American Criminal Justice Association, and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.
Dr. Kuck was committed to serving USCA and the Aiken community.
The Dr. Douglas L. Kuck Memorial Scholarship has been established for sociology majors. Those who wish to memorialize Dr. Kuck may contribute to that scholarship at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
