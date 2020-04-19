|
Drayton Mack Jr.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Mr. Drayton Mack, Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private burial will be announced later by Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, (803) 266-2939.
Drayton is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson-Mack of Brooklyn, NY; one son, Tirome Mack of Brooklyn, NY; two daughters: Angela Mack-Dicks and Felicia Mack of Walterboro, SC; brothers: Lewis Mack, Edward Mack, Warren Mack and Eviron Mack; sisters: Louise Mack, Juanita Mack and Shirley Rouse; mother-in-law, Annie-Lee Johnson; brothers-in-law: Jessie Johnson, Paul Johnson, Preston Johnson, Thomas Johnson and Levon Johnson; sisters-in-law: Alberta Dixon, Gertrude Spears and Porsha Minor; grandsons: Sheridan Mack, Kareem Mack, Kaheem Mack, Tirome Mack Jr. and Christopher Drayton Mack; granddaughters: Kotasha Mack-Ready, T'Keaya Mack, Crystal Mack and Brooklynne Kristina Mack; 17 great grandkids; 2 great-great grandkids; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko
10227 Highway 78
Elko, SC 29286
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 29, 2020