Simmons Funeral Home (Elko)
10227 Highway 78
Elko, SC 29826
803-266-2939
Drayton Mack Jr. Obituary
Drayton Mack Jr.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Mr. Drayton Mack, Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private burial will be announced later by Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, (803) 266-2939.
Drayton is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson-Mack of Brooklyn, NY; one son, Tirome Mack of Brooklyn, NY; two daughters: Angela Mack-Dicks and Felicia Mack of Walterboro, SC; brothers: Lewis Mack, Edward Mack, Warren Mack and Eviron Mack; sisters: Louise Mack, Juanita Mack and Shirley Rouse; mother-in-law, Annie-Lee Johnson; brothers-in-law: Jessie Johnson, Paul Johnson, Preston Johnson, Thomas Johnson and Levon Johnson; sisters-in-law: Alberta Dixon, Gertrude Spears and Porsha Minor; grandsons: Sheridan Mack, Kareem Mack, Kaheem Mack, Tirome Mack Jr. and Christopher Drayton Mack; granddaughters: Kotasha Mack-Ready, T'Keaya Mack, Crystal Mack and Brooklynne Kristina Mack; 17 great grandkids; 2 great-great grandkids; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 29, 2020
