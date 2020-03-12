|
Dwayne Rushton
Aiken - DWAYNE RUSHTON, 59, died suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020 while at work.
A native and lifelong resident of Aiken, Dwayne was a son of Nathaniel Rushton and the late Doris Swafford Rushton. He worked in quality control for Michelin in Lexington, SC, where he was a dedicated employee for 32 years. Dwayne was a loving and caring father.
Surviving are his daughter, Amber Tyler (Nathan), Williston, SC; his father, Nathaniel Rushton (Shirley), Aiken; brother, Damon Rushton and many other loving relatives to include aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Rushton.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, March 13th beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Dwayne's Life will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Danny Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Celebrate Recovery c/o Cedar Creek Church (cedarcreekchurch.net/giving).
