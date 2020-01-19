Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Sturkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Lorenzo Sturkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Lorenzo Sturkey Obituary
Earl Lorenzo Sturkey
COLUMBIA - Earl Lorenzo Sturkey, 76, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nashville VA Medical Center due to complications of stem cell transplant. He leaves behind his wife, Debra Hartman Sturkey; his daughters, Kimberly Zeitvogel and Holly Sturkey; and three step-children, James Aiken, Amanda Madden and Samantha Francis.
Earl was born on August 5, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to Raquel Mercado Jacobs and Earl James Sturkey. He grew up in Aiken, SC with his two sisters, Sandra Sturkey and Susan Montross, and graduated from Aiken High School in 1961. Earl was a lieutenant in the Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon returning from service, he graduated from the University of South Carolina. He spent the majority of his career in the insurance industry with Seibels Bruce and retired from Seacoast Brokers in 2006.
Earl loved sailing, skiing, golfing, biking, and spending time with family. When diagnosed with cancer, he remained hopeful that he would have more time with his eight grandchildren, Payton, Cole, Ciara, JC, Joshua, Tatiana, Rorlando and Jordon, who he adored.
Earl requested to be cremated. A memorial will be held in Irmo, SC at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -