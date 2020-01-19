|
Earl Lorenzo Sturkey
COLUMBIA - Earl Lorenzo Sturkey, 76, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nashville VA Medical Center due to complications of stem cell transplant. He leaves behind his wife, Debra Hartman Sturkey; his daughters, Kimberly Zeitvogel and Holly Sturkey; and three step-children, James Aiken, Amanda Madden and Samantha Francis.
Earl was born on August 5, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to Raquel Mercado Jacobs and Earl James Sturkey. He grew up in Aiken, SC with his two sisters, Sandra Sturkey and Susan Montross, and graduated from Aiken High School in 1961. Earl was a lieutenant in the Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon returning from service, he graduated from the University of South Carolina. He spent the majority of his career in the insurance industry with Seibels Bruce and retired from Seacoast Brokers in 2006.
Earl loved sailing, skiing, golfing, biking, and spending time with family. When diagnosed with cancer, he remained hopeful that he would have more time with his eight grandchildren, Payton, Cole, Ciara, JC, Joshua, Tatiana, Rorlando and Jordon, who he adored.
Earl requested to be cremated. A memorial will be held in Irmo, SC at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020