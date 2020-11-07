1/1
Earl Rowe
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Rowe
AIKEN - Mr. Earl Rowe, age 84, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving daughter.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Etholin Rowe, Officiating. He leaves to cherish many memories: his daughter, Annie R. Turner; four sisters; seven brothers; many other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Sunday from 2-5 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved