Earl Rowe

AIKEN - Mr. Earl Rowe, age 84, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving daughter.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Etholin Rowe, Officiating. He leaves to cherish many memories: his daughter, Annie R. Turner; four sisters; seven brothers; many other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Sunday from 2-5 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store