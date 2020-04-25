|
|
Eartha Jones
AIKEN - Mrs. Eartha Green Jones, 74, of 108 Hillview Circle, entered into rest April 23, 2020 at the University Hospital in Augusta. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin Jones, Aiken; 2 daughters, Gwendolyn Green, Aiken & Cynthia Green, Hempstead, NY; 2 sisters, Helen Prysock & Virginia Fells both of Aiken; 3 brothers, Otis (Abnita) Green, Willie (Sarah) Green, & Jerry Green all of Aiken; 14 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 25 to May 6, 2020