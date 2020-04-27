Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Eartha Jones Obituary
Eartha Jones
AIKEN - Graveside service for Mrs. Eartha "Moochie" Jones will be 3pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Zion Fair Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Wright officiating. The family will assemble at the gravesite at 2:45pm.
Family and friends may call the residence, 108 Hillview Circle or the funeral home Tuesday from 2pm-5pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
