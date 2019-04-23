Ebony Daniels
NORTH AUGUSTA - Ms. Ebony Lashanda Daniels, 45, of 392 Old Sudlow Lake Rd, entered into rest April 19, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include three sons, Derek Daniels, Torrez Daniels, & Raekwon Daniels all of North Augusta; mother, Alice Daniels, Aiken; four sisters, Trenadia Jordan, Columbia,SC, Raquel Black, Raven Foreman, & Wanda (James) Everett all of Augusta; one brother, Harold Black Jr, Augusta; two Grandchildren; one paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Hudson, Augusta;
Family and friends may call the residence of her mother, Alice Daniels, 205 Whispering Pines Terrace, (803) 508-6199.
