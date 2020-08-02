Eddie Callie DrummingAiken - Age 58, entered into rest at his home on July 30, 2020. He was a son of the late Oscar Sr. and Panzie Drumming. He was a 1980 graduate of Aiken High School. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother, Peter Drumming.He leaves to cherish his memory: his children; six sisters, Rosa Mae Johnson, Augusta, GA, Dorothy Forest, Johnston, SC, Ruby Jean (Anthony) Simmons, Teresa (Rufus) Hamilton, Selma Sullivan and Velma Drumming all of Aiken; four brothers, Eugene (Barbara) Dobbs, Oscar (Eliza) Drumming both of Aiken, Sunny Mathis, Augusta, GA and Michael (Vickie) Drumming, San Antonio, TX and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing will be held today from 12 PM - 6 PM at the funeral home.MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME,136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN(803) 649-2055