Eddie Callie Drumming
Eddie Callie Drumming
Aiken - Age 58, entered into rest at his home on July 30, 2020. He was a son of the late Oscar Sr. and Panzie Drumming. He was a 1980 graduate of Aiken High School. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother, Peter Drumming.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his children; six sisters, Rosa Mae Johnson, Augusta, GA, Dorothy Forest, Johnston, SC, Ruby Jean (Anthony) Simmons, Teresa (Rufus) Hamilton, Selma Sullivan and Velma Drumming all of Aiken; four brothers, Eugene (Barbara) Dobbs, Oscar (Eliza) Drumming both of Aiken, Sunny Mathis, Augusta, GA and Michael (Vickie) Drumming, San Antonio, TX and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing will be held today from 12 PM - 6 PM at the funeral home.
MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME,
136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN
(803) 649-2055
www.millersfuneralhome.net

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller's Funeral Home
Guest Book

3 entries
August 3, 2020
Sending our sincere condolences and love to the family and friends of our brother and uncle

Love,
Trent, Nickey, Trent II Langston (Niece~ Peoria, AZ) & Dorothy “Dot” Forrest (Sister~ Johnston, SC)
Nickey Forrest-Langston
Family
August 2, 2020
STANLEY & AMELIA CORLEY-HILL
Classmate
August 2, 2020
Vera Gilliam
Family
